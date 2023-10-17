It is hard to make a biopic interesting: Director Vamsi Krishna

The much-awaited pan India project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' having Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, directedby Vamsi Krishna and produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj are the heroines in this film. With extra-ordinary promotional content, “TigerNageswar Rao” already creates huge buzz nationwide. Director Vamsi Krishna shared the special features of the film ahead of its release on October 20. Let’s have a look into it.

The reason for choosing the story of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'?

Biopics are mostly on sportspersons, leaders and movie stars. But an unknown story can also be told in a biopic. Love to do something a little unique. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is known here and there. There is an interest in his story. We did research about him for almost two years. After starting research, many things came to light. That character didn't leave me either. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a thief as far as we know. But no one knows his inner soul. I wanted to show it in the movie. There are two shades in him.

Some stories are circulating about Tiger Nageswara Rao? Did you find it a challenge to incorporate them into your story?

Biopics are hard to do. Because half the information is known. It is not so easy to make a known thing interesting. That is why it is a difficult task to make the biopic interesting to the audience. Some information is also known about Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is a challenge to make an emotional connection while watching it on screen.

What was the reaction when Tiger Nageswara Rao told the story to Ravi Teja?

Ravi Teja first heard the first half and said he will hear the rest on the next day. I thought he would not call again (smiling), but the next day he called. I went and narrated the story and the things happened. It was a very emotional moment.

Tell us about the role of Renu Desai

Everyone knows about HemalathaLavanam. I thought Renu Desai would be good for such a role. After telling her about this role, she liked it very much. I also spoke to Hemalatha's family members for this role. She did a wonderful job in that role.

What kind of films do you want to do in the future?

Large scale stories are my first choice. Our country is the birthplace of great stories. There are many good stories to tell if properly researched. I want to take such stories. Next movies will also be in large scale.







