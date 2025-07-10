Live
- Microsoft Touts Rs 4,285 Crore AI Savings Days After Cutting 9,000 Jobs
- South Korea, US, Japan arranging three-way talks at ASEAN meetings
- Baahubali - The Epic to release on October 31, says director S S Rajamouli
- High Command will take a call at right time: K’taka Home Minister on leadership tussle
- Over 4,300 arrested, heinous offences decrease in southern range: Delhi Police
- Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases
- Disability services must include health screening, stress management for caregivers: Study
- PM's successful 5-nation tour marks strategic breakthrough: Sudhanshu Trivedi
- SC asks EC to consider if Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Cards could be used for verification in SIR
- TCS logs 6 pc net profit growth at 12,760 crore in Q1, to give Rs 11 interim dividend
It was a working birthday for Raghav Juyal: 'Being busy is the best kind of celebration'
Mumbai: Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is celebrating his 34th birthday on Thursday and he decided to spend his special day doing what he loves the...
Mumbai: Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is celebrating his 34th birthday on Thursday and he decided to spend his special day doing what he loves the most — working.
The 'Kill' actor was in a dubbing studio, working on one of his upcoming projects on his birthday.
Shedding light on why he decided to have a working birthday, Raghav shared, "I feel grateful to be working on my birthday. For me, being busy doing what I love is the best kind of celebration. Every year I grow a little more as an artist, and it feels good to be on that journey even today. I'm happiest when I'm creating, learning, and pushing myself — and that's the energy I want to carry forward."
In the meantime, Juyal was welcomed on board Srikanth Odela’s action thriller, "The Paradise" on his birthday.
The makers of the forthcoming drama, SLV Cinemas took to their X (Formarly known as Twitter) timeline and, wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."
It is not clear yet which role Juyal will be playing in the drama, however, if the sources are to be believed, he has been roped in as the antagonist in the film.
With Nani as the protagonist, "The Paradise" marks the Natural Star's second collaboration with the filmmaker after their blockbuster hit "Dussehra".
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the movie will also see Sonali Kulkarni in a crucial role.
At the moment, "The Paradise" is being filmed at RFC. The makers are reportedly shooting a huge action sequence choreographed by stunt master Real Satish in a specially constructed set.