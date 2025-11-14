‘Itlu Mee Edava’ set for grand release on Nov 21

The youthful family entertainer Itlu Mee Edava is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 21, backed by major distribution houses Mythri Movie Distributors (Nizam) and Prime Show Entertainment (Andhra, Seeded). The film, produced and directed by Bellary Shankar under the Sanjeevani Productions banner, features Trinadh Kathari in the lead role, with Sahithi Avancha as the heroine.

Carrying the tagline “Veyyellu Dharmanga Vardhillu,” the film’s trailer recently created significant buzz, drawing positive responses for its youthful tone and emotional family elements. With strong distributors joining hands, the team is planning a wide and impactful release across regions.

Itlu Mee Edava promises a mix of entertainment, drama, and relatable emotions, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Tanikella Bharani, Goparaju Ramana, Devi Prasad, Naveen Neni, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Madhumani, Thagubothu Ramesh, Chalaki Chanti, Jabardasth Nookaraj, Gemini Suresh, DD Srinivas, and Ramajagan.

On the technical front, the film features cinematography by Jagadish Kakkar and editing by Uddhav SB, while the music is composed by the seasoned RP Patnaik, adding further strength to the film’s appeal.

With strong promotional momentum and support from leading distribution companies, Itlu Mee Edava is set to make a notable impact when it hits theatres on November 21.