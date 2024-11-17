It’s official: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to tie the knot in December

Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to take their relationship to the next level by getting married this December. The couple’s much-anticipated wedding has become the talk of the town, with fans and media abuzz with excitement over the star-studded event.

The wedding date has now been officially confirmed. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita will exchange vows on December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Earlier speculations about the wedding date were put to rest when photos of elegant gift hampers, sent out to guests, surfaced on social media. These hampers, containing details of the event, quickly went viral, further fueling anticipation around the big day.

As for their professional commitments, Naga Chaitanya is currently filming Thandel, an exciting project that has been generating buzz among fans. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is busy working on an untitled investigation thriller. Both of their films are expected to release next year, making 2024 a significant year for the couple both personally and professionally.

With wedding preparations in full swing, all eyes are on the glamorous ceremony expected to bring together some of the biggest names in the film industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this high-profile celebration.