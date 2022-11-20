It's very difficult to excel in politics, says Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi said that it is very difficult to excel in politics. Speaking at a alumni meeting of of YNM College organised in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said that one should be strict while in politics. He opined that he felt nervous for joining in politics at one stage.

He said that he has many sweet memories in YNM College where he studied. He said that it is a great pleasure to organize a friendly meeting of alumni.

Chiranjeevi said that he learned discipline in that college and learned how to lead life besides academics.