  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

It's very difficult to excel in politics, says Chiranjeevi

Its very difficult to excel in politics, says Chiranjeevi
x
Highlights

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi said that it is very difficult to excel in politics.

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi said that it is very difficult to excel in politics. Speaking at a alumni meeting of of YNM College organised in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said that one should be strict while in politics. He opined that he felt nervous for joining in politics at one stage.

He said that he has many sweet memories in YNM College where he studied. He said that it is a great pleasure to organize a friendly meeting of alumni.

Chiranjeevi said that he learned discipline in that college and learned how to lead life besides academics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X