Iulia Vantur reveals the best advice she ever received from Salman Khan

Mumbai: Singer and actress Iulia Vantur has opened up about the most valuable advice she received from her close friend, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In an exclusive conversation with one of the leading news agencies, Iulia shared that Salman once advised her to simply remain authentic. Reflecting on his words, she said, “I think the best advice he ever gave me is, ‘Just be yourself, don’t do much, just be there and be true to yourself,’ because that will cross the camera.”

Speaking about the response to her recent song “Tere Sang”, Iulia revealed that Salman appreciated the track and even shared it on his social media. “Of course, he loved the song, and he also posted it because he loved it. It’s a beautiful composition, and the fact that Arijit Singh has lent his voice makes it so much more beautiful and enhances the emotions and the tunes. His voice is magical. So the song cannot be anything other than beautiful,” she said.

When asked whether she would collaborate with Salman on a project in the near future, Iulia responded with a laugh and said, “No.”

Explaining her stance, she added, “I love his work. I respect his work. He has left a legacy for all of us — 35 years of beautiful work that has created opportunities for so many actors. But I feel every time he is trying to help someone, sometimes people tend to go against it. I am not here to take advantage of anybody or any link. I am here to create beautiful projects with my own creativity and talent. I work on creating my own identity.”

Recently, Salman Khan praised the soulful composition of “Tere Sang” and extended his best wishes to the team of the short film “Echoes of Us”, which stars Iulia Vantur, Deepak Tijori, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

Re-sharing the track on his Instagram Stories, Salman wrote, “Loved the song ‘Tere Sang’, a truly soulful composition. Big congratulations to Joe Rajann on his film ‘Echoes of Us’, wishing you and the entire team all the success ahead.”