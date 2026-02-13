India go top of Group A

New Delhi: India proved to be too strong for Namibia as the fancied hosts crushed their opponents by 93 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Opener Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209 for nine after being asked to bat first. Ishan blazed away to a blistering 24-ball 61, and Pandya smashed 52 off 28 balls while sharing a partnership of 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls).

Using plenty of variations, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from four overs. In reply, Namibia were bowled out at 116 in 18.2 overs. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy ended with fine figures of 3/7 in 2 overs. This was India’s second successive win in the tournament.

Brief scores: India 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20) beat Namibia 116 all out in 18.2 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29, Jan Frylinck 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/7, Axar Patel 2/20, Hardik Pandya 2/21) by 93 runs.