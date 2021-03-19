'Jabriya Jodi' fame actor Priyank Tiwari plays Kanpur boy in SonyLiv's 'Love J Action'

Actor Priyank Tiwari who was seen in 'Jabriya Jodi', ZEE5's 'Bamfaad', 'Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota' is currently seen in Sony LIV's 'Love J Action' recently. Helmed by director Saurabh Tewari, it also stars Rohit Chaudhary, Puru Chibber, Anud Singh Dhaka and Kangan Baruah Nangia.



On talking about his character Priyank shares, "I am playing a character named Minty Singh Agrasen in Love J Action. So basically when I heard the narration, the character Minty sounded very playful to me. Since I belong to Kanpur U.P, where I've actually seen guys like Minty, that's the most basic thing which attracted me. If I talk about Minty so he is very pampered child of his family and such a brat he is that he always believes that he is a king. "

About the film he says, "'Love J Action' is all about love story mainly but along with this, people will get to see how the writers and directors have pinched the other issues of our society. This series is about small town love story, where there's typical smart boy Jackson a beautiful girl Kamya who is Minty's sister. The guy falls in love with Kamya, though Kamya is already engaged with SP but then too she has a soft corner for Jackson. Hence they planned to run away from the city and how story goes interesting with this factor is the story all about."

He further adds, "After lockdown, it was my first project, all together it was very new feeling and that too working with director like Saurabh Tewari, it was a complete bliss, coz he's someone who allows you to play with your character, there's no boundaries or any sort of limits."

On sharing about his upcoming projects he says, "The project currently I am working on is with my dream directors actually Akarsh Khurana sir and Adhar Khurana. It's for Lions gate app named U- Special. I am really excited about it. It's a very special content, people will definitely like it. I believe so. Also I've done shooting a web show in January can't reveal the project name though but I am waiting for them to release, as in both the shows I am completely different from Minty. University campus romance "U-Special" (working title) is set as the second Indian original series from Lionsgate Play, Starz and Lionsgate India's streamer launched in 2020."