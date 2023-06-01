‘Jailer’ actress Mirnaa discloses important elements of the film

“Jailer” will be the next release of Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, the film is an action drama. Both Superstar and Nelson’s previous flicks are huge disappointments, and it is important that “Jailer” needs to strike big. Mirnaa Menon, who is playing a crucial role in “Jailer,” has disclosed some crazy stuff regarding the film.



When asked about Rajini’s character in the film, Mirnaa said it would be loaded with mass, class, and stylish elements. Also, Rajini’s character infuses terror, and also it would be responsible, says Mirnaa. When she was further asked if Rajini is playing a grey-shaded role, Mirnaa said that one needs to watch the film to know that.

Mirnaa further mentioned that there are many strongly written roles in the film and added that she is playing a full-length role. Mirnaa said, “Acting in a movie that has many stars is a blessing for me as I am in the budding days of my career.” Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal play crucial cameos, while Tamannaah, Sunil, Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, and Vasant Ravi play pivotal roles. “Jailer” will hit the screens on August 10th, 2023.