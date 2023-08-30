Live
- Thailand king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to 1 year
- Is Holy Shiv Linga a decorative item? AAP condemns Union Govt
- Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for third time in money laundering case
- TTD announces cancellation of Privileged darshans during Brahmotsavams
- India records 49 new Covid cases
- Tourist footfall in Uttar Pradesh goes up by over one crore
- Rajasthan recorded least rainfall in August in last 85 years, says MeT
- Tesla launches new Model 3 with 606-km driving range for $35,783
- Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar in next 5 days: IMD
- August hottest & driest since 1901, will September be hotter too?
Just In
‘Jailer’ Movie HD leaked online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers
Despite Jailer’s prosperous 20-day theatrical run, the unauthorized release of the HD print has stirred concern among theatre proprietors and the makers
Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent film, ‘Jailer,’ has taken the box office by storm since its release in theatres on August 10. Breaking numerous box office records, the movie’s success has been consistent.
However, in an apparent headache to the film team, a high-definition (HD) version of the movie was illicitly leaked online on Movierulz, tamilrockers and other torrent sites, even before its OTT release. Despite its prosperous 20-day theatrical run, the unauthorized release of the HD print has stirred concern among theatre proprietors and the makers. Rhevanth Charan, Director of Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens appealed to fans not to share the leaked print but to watch it legally in theatres.
“I request fans to not share any form of HD content of #Jailer movie on social media and let people enjoy it in theatres as it is meant to be. Let’s not support piracy at any cost (sic),” he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, “Jailer” global earnings have already exceeded Rs 550 crore and are on the cusp of reaching the impressive Rs 600 crore mark.