Jailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Dilipkumar's Film Will Commence In August

It is all known that the Indian film industry's superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with young and talented actor Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th movie 'Jailer'. The title poster itself created noise on social media and raised the expectations on the movie. Off late, there is another interesting update is out from the movie. The shooting of this film may kick-start in the second week of August and a big set has been made in Ramoji Film City already.

Well, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Ramya Krishnan may be part of this movie and young music director Anirudh Ravichander will tune the songs.

According to a source, "It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay. Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

Well, there are also speculations that former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks for the female lead role and if it turns true then, after 11 longs years, Rajini and Aishwarya will be seen together on the big screens. There were seen together in the Robo movie.

Although Nelson's beast movie with Vijay bagged average talk, Rajinikanth and the makers believed in him and thus, he pinned all his hopes on this movie. Jailer movie is being produced under the Sun Pictures banner!