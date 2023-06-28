Live
‘Jailer’ will high dosage of comedy: Yogi Babu
Superstar Rajinikanth’s next theatrical release is “Jailer.” The legendary actor has been going through a string of flops, and hence fans pinned all their hopes on this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Yogi Babu, who is playing a vital role in the movie, has stated that “Jailer” will have a high dosage of comedy.
Yogi Babu mentioned that Jailer would be a unique entertainer. He said that “Darbar” had less comedy, but “Jailer” would have full-length comedy tracks. The comedian went on to state that Superstar delivered a very realistic performance in the movie.
Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also acting in “Jailer.” The movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures is producing the film. Jailer is scheduled for release on August 10, 2023 which has music composed by Anirudh.