‘Jana Nayagan’ gets postponed; fans in disappointment

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated farewell film Jana Nayagan has hit an unexpected hurdle at the final stage, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denying the censor certificate. The development has led to a last-minute postponement of the film’s release, much to the disappointment of fans eagerly awaiting Vijay’s final outing on the big screen.

According to sources, the makers have moved the Madras High Court challenging the CBFC’s decision, and the verdict is currently awaited. While speculation around a possible delay had been doing the rounds earlier, the production house has now officially confirmed the postponement through a public statement. The team clarified that the decision was taken due to circumstances beyond their control.

KVN Productions, backing the film, stated that a new release date would be announced at the earliest. However, the delay poses significant challenges, especially for overseas distributors, who may find it difficult to secure the same number of screens at a later date. Jana Nayagan had already registered strong advance bookings in international markets, all of which have now come to a standstill following the sudden development.

The setback has left fans deeply disappointed, with many expressing frustration over the CBFC becoming a stumbling block for Vijay’s swansong, directed by H. Vinoth. The film is said to be inspired by Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari and features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

All eyes are now on the High Court’s decision, which will determine the next course of action for the makers.