“Jananayagan” First Look Crosses 32.4 Million Views in 24 Hours, Heads Towards 50 Million!

Bengaluru: Actor Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited 69th film, "Jananayagan", is making waves across social media, with the first look of the film garnering over 32.4 million views within 24 hours of its release. The film is quickly racing toward the 50 million mark, setting new digital benchmarks.

Produced by Venkat K Narayan under the prestigious K.V.N. Productions, the first look of Jananayagan was unveiled as a special treat on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 51st birthday. The powerful poster, which shows Vijay in a fierce police avatar, seated on a regal throne holding a sword, has sparked massive curiosity among fans.

The high-budget film is being helmed by director H. Vinoth, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and stunts choreographed by Anl Arasu. The team plans a grand global release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festive season.

Set to release in multiple languages, Jananayagan is already being seen as a cultural and cinematic event. As Vijay increasingly focuses on his political journey and party-building efforts, sources suggest this may be his final film, making it all the more special for fans and the industry.