Janhvi Kapoor Writes Emotional Note Before Sridevi's Death Anniversary: 'I Still Search for You...

Actress Sridevi's fifth death anniversary is approaching on February 24, and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-wrenching post on social media in remembrance. Janhvi posted an old photo of herself and her mother, where a young Janhvi is seen looking up to Sridevi in admiration. In the caption, Janhvi expressed how she still searches for her mother everywhere and hopes to make her proud in all that she does.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending a family gathering. Janhvi was unable to attend the event and her mother's sudden death occurred just a few months before Janhvi's Bollywood debut film, Dhadak.

In an earlier interview, Janhvi spoke about how working on Dhadak gave her the courage to cope with her mother's death, as it was a difficult time for her. Janhvi regularly shares throwback photos of her late mother with her family on social media.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in the survival thriller "Mili" and will soon be seen in "Bawaal" alongside Varun Dhawan. She is also working on the film "Jana Gana Mana" with Vijay Devarakonda and will once again share the screen with Rajkummar Rao in "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi."