Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault, Faces POCSO Charges

Renowned dance choreographer Jani Master is facing serious allegations of sexual assault, including charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A complaint filed by a victim, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents, claims that Johnny Master raped her in a Mumbai hotel.

According to the victim's statement, the abuse began in 2019 when she joined Jani Master's team as an assistant choreographer. The alleged assaults took place during film shoots in Mumbai and other cities, where Jani Master used his position of power to intimidate and coerce the victim. The victim described a pattern of abuse, often occurring in hotel rooms or the vanity van during shoots. She claimed that Jani Master threatened to ruin her career if she reported the incidents.

The victim's complaint also reveals that she was not the only one to have been subjected to Jani Master's alleged misconduct. Another woman, who worked as Jani Master's assistant, has come forward with similar allegations of sexual assault. She described incidents of harassment and abuse that occurred during her time working with Jani Master.

Following the complaints, the police have launched a thorough investigation and are actively searching for Jani Master, who is currently absconding. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act, which carries severe penalties for those found guilty of sexual offenses against minors.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, raising concerns about the prevalence of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.