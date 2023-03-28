Japan's Enduring Affection for RRR

RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR, has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The movie's Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar and made history. It has also become the biggest Indian grosser in Japan, surpassing 1 billion Yen in collections.

Even now, the film continues to receive immense love from Japanese audiences, with an upcoming screening already almost sold out. While it was expected to do well in the region, the extent of its success and long-lasting impact has been surprising.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, RRR has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.