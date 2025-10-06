Jared Leto says ‘Tron: Ares’ timely

Disney’s upcoming sci-fi film ‘Tron: Ares’ is set to release this week in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With its central theme of Artificial Intelligence, lead actor Jared Leto believes that the film is arriving at the “perfect time.”

During the London premiere of the film, Jared told Digital Spy, “In a way, it is coming out at a perfect time when AI is a huge conversation. We started working on the movie nine or ten years ago, and nobody was talking about AI unless you were a researcher or an academic or something. Now everybody’s talking about it, everybody’s using it, whether they know it or not; it’s all part of our lives in some way. So, I think it’s interesting that the film is coming out at that time.”

Jared, who has been involved with the project for nearly a decade, and his co-star Jodie Turner-Smith noted that the film’s exploration of AI ethics became even more timely during production. Jodie said, “We filmed this a year and a half ago, and they managed to make it so prescient in a way,” she explained.

“We were in the conversation of AI that we hadn’t been when the film was at its origination – I mean, Jared’s been pushing this boulder up the hill for nearly a decade – but they managed to place this film somewhere that was in a conversation that stayed current and relevant, and that’s actually incredible.”

Jodie further added, “We don’t have any answers for AI in the state of the world, but we are living in the question, and we’re asking people to be in the question with us about ethics, about how we keep AI human-centered.” She said that “it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom” if humans can use AI to “change the world for the better.”

“What happens if this technology is in the hands of someone who doesn’t have any ethics, like Julian Dillinger, played by the wonderful Evan Peters. So, it’s great, it’s relevant, it’s current, and it’s important.”