‘Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam’ team unveils first look

The much-anticipated action thriller JatasyaMaranamDhruvam has officially unveiled its title and first-look poster, building excitement among audiences. Directed by Shravan Jonnada and produced by Malkapuram Shiva Kumar under the Suraksh banner, the film stars JD Chekravarthy, Naresh Agastya, and Seerat Kapoor in lead roles. Notably, actress PreetiJanghiani also makes her comeback with this film.

The title JatasyaMaranamDhruvam, derived from a Sanskrit phrase meaning "Death is inevitable for the born," sets the stage for a gripping narrative filled with suspense and philosophical undertones. The newly released first-look poster further heightens anticipation, featuring intense and serious expressions from the lead actors, which perfectly align with the film's dark and mysterious theme.

The technical team behind the movie includes cinematographer Arjun Raja, music composers Ghibran and RaajAashoo, editor ViplavNyshadam, and art director Rajesh Mandapuram, all of whom contribute to the film's high production value.

Scheduled for a pan-India release, JatasyaMaranamDhruvam will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring it reaches a wide audience.