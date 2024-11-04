‘Jathara’ blends fiction with real events: Satish Babu Ratakonda

The upcoming film Jathara, directed by and starring Satish Babu Ratakonda with Deeya Raj as the female lead, promises a unique and intense cinematic experience. Produced by Radhakrishna Reddy and Shiva Shankar Reddy under Radha Krishna Productions and Movie Tech LLC, Jathara is set to explore an unconventional narrative that blends mythology with village folklore and is scheduled for release on November 8.

Satish Babu Ratakonda recently shared insights about Jathara with the media, describing the story as one where a man challenges divine forces in a bid to rescue a captured Goddess. “Our mythology often shows God as the one manipulating human lives,” he explained, “but here, it’s a human who wields control over the divine.” The film's plot intricately blends fiction with real events, focusing on a man’s journey to save the Goddess from demonic forces, set against the rural ambiance of Chittoor district’s villages.

The film features an in-depth love story and showcases the hero's transformative journey across three phases, with love serving as a powerful catalyst. Ratakonda also emphasized the film's authentic sound design, drawing inspiration from classic Telugu cinema.

Originally written in 2016, Jathara took shape when Ratakonda connected with producer Radhakrishna Reddy, who saw potential in the unique storyline. With a strong backing from Movie Tech and immersive on-location research, Jathara aims to celebrate the revered Goddess Gangamma and the devotion of the Telugu community. As Ratakonda steps into dual roles of actor and director, he hopes Jathara will resonate deeply with audiences and establish a lasting mark in the industry.







