Live
- ‘Indrajaal’ gets wider acceptance
- India is accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- Udhayanidhi Stalin is diverting people's attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma, says AIADMK
- What suddenly happened that India needs to be called only Bharat, asks Mamata
- Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA bloc rechristens itself 'BHARAT': Arvind Kejriwal
- Appeal for Rs 500 crore grant to prevent wildlife-human conflict: Eshwar Khandre
- Janmashtami 2023: Tips To Dress Your Child As Lord Krishna Or Radha For Gokulashtami!
- ‘Jawan’ to have a special fan show in Devi Theatre; checkout the date and time
- Chandrababu unveils NTR statue in Bellary, says it is a pride for him
- Heavy rain very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday: IMD
Just In
‘Jawan’ to have a special fan show in Devi Theatre; checkout the date and time
The excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” is off the charts.
The excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” is off the charts. Directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara as the leading lady, this highly anticipated film is set for a massive worldwide release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
“Jawan” is poised to shatter numerous records in the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, SRK’s devoted fans in Hyderabad have planned to screen a special fan show on the opening day. This unique event will take place at 7:30 AM in Devi Theater, marking the first-ever Bollywood movie to be screened before 8 AM in Hyderabad.
It’s an exciting development, and we can only imagine what other surprises are in store in the days ahead.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and more, all playing pivotal roles. Jawan is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film’s soundtracks.