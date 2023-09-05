‘Jawan’ to have a special fan show in Devi Theatre; checkout the date and time

The excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” is off the charts. Directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara as the leading lady, this highly anticipated film is set for a massive worldwide release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

“Jawan” is poised to shatter numerous records in the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, SRK’s devoted fans in Hyderabad have planned to screen a special fan show on the opening day. This unique event will take place at 7:30 AM in Devi Theater, marking the first-ever Bollywood movie to be screened before 8 AM in Hyderabad.

It’s an exciting development, and we can only imagine what other surprises are in store in the days ahead.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and more, all playing pivotal roles. Jawan is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film’s soundtracks.