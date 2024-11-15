Jaya Bachchan Begins Filming for ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has started shooting for ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling,’ an upcoming romantic-comedy directed by Vikas Bahl. Sharing the screen with her are rising stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, promising a blend of romance and comedy that is set to capture audiences with its engaging storyline and vibrant characters.

The film not only stars Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles but also features the talented Swanand Kirkire in a key role. With a unique script that combines elements of romance and humor, the movie is expected to be a delightful family entertainer.

Produced by Tips Films, Baweja Studios, and Jumping Tomato Studios, the film brings together a powerhouse production team, including Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. Under the banner of Good Co. Production, the film promises high-quality production values and a story that will resonate with diverse audiences.

The team commenced filming in Goa, with the first schedule capturing the scenic charm of the location. Director Vikas Bahl has chosen Goa’s vibrant setting to reflect the light-hearted yet emotional journey of the characters. The film is set for a theatrical release in 2025, building anticipation among fans of romantic comedies.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to share glimpses from the set, including a heartwarming moment with Jaya Bachchan. In one of the photos, Jaya, seated on stage and beaming, sings into a microphone while dressed in a white shirt, a black long skirt, and a matching scarf. Siddhant and Wamiqa bring their lively energy to the scene with stylish poses—Siddhant in a red sweatshirt and jeans, and Wamiqa in a vibrant multi-colored dress.

‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’ brings fresh chemistry to the screen, marking Siddhant’s first collaboration with Wamiqa. The story is crafted as a family-friendly drama with relatable humor, ensuring wide appeal. Swanand Kirkire’s role adds depth to the story, making this film an exciting addition to the lineup of family entertainers.

Fans of Jaya Bachchan will remember her powerful performance in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ (2023), where she portrayed the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa alongside a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Her role in ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’ continues her legacy as a beloved figure in Indian cinema, drawing viewers with her grace and talent.