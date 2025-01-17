Jayam Ravi rebrands as ‘Ravi Mohan’; removes debut film title from his name

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, widely recognized for his contributions to Tamil cinema and as the son of editor Mohan, has made an announcement that marks a significant turning point in his career. The actor, who gained fame with his debut film Jayam, revealing that his screen name had become synonymous with his identity, has decided to move forward with a fresh persona: Ravi Mohan.

In an official statement made during the Sankranthi festival, Ravi confirmed that he will no longer be known by his popular moniker "Jayam Ravi." Instead, he will embrace his birth name, Ravi Mohan, a step he believes symbolizes a new phase in his personal and professional life. The actor also announced the launch of his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, which aims to nurture emerging talent and produce meaningful, impactful cinema.

Along with this rebranding, Ravi has decided to consolidate all his fan clubs into a unified foundation, recognizing that his fans are the cornerstone of his success. This move reflects his commitment to staying connected with his supporters and continuing to grow with them.

Ravi has also updated his social media profiles to reflect his new name, signaling to the public that this change is not just a personal one, but a professional transition as well. As he continues to promote his new film, Kadhalikka Neramillai, his decision to reintroduce himself as Ravi Mohan underscores his evolving journey in the film industry, marking a new beginning full of potential.