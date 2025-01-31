Jeeva, Arjun Sarja’s ‘Agathya’ gets postponed to Feb 28

The much-anticipated film Agathya, starring Kollywood actor Jeeva and action legend Arjun Sarja, has been postponed to February 28, 2025. Produced by Aisari Ganesh under the banner of Wales Film International and directed by renowned lyricist Pa. Vijay, the film was originally set to release on January 31. The delay is due to the team’s decision to spend additional time perfecting the film’s VFX, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience.

Set in a rural backdrop, Agathya features an intriguing thriller concept with a unique blend of action and human connections. Jeeva’s previous film Black was a massive success, and now, he’s ready to captivate Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking audiences with this ambitious project. The film also stars Raashi Khanna as the heroine.

A major highlight of Agathya is its music, composed by the legendary Yuvan Shankar Raja. The recently released second song, “Nelamma Thalli,” which prominently features Arjun Sarja, has already received great attention for its powerful composition.

The film promises to deliver a fresh experience, with a strong emphasis on cultural themes, human emotions, and a thrilling narrative. In an effort to provide a Marvel-esque world, the creators are keen on delivering exceptional visual effects, aiming to transport viewers to a new, action-packed universe.