Jennifer Lawrence, hubby Cooke Maroney step out for date amid rumours of welcoming second child

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted multiple times in New York City.

This comes amid rumors that they recently welcomed their second child together, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress, 34, wore a scarf and navy trench coat over jeans, and accessorised with a leopard print tote. She wore her hair long and loose.

As per ‘People’, the couple got engaged in February of 2019 and were married in October of the same year. They welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, 3, in February 2022.

In October 2023, a representative for the actress confirmed to ‘Vogue’ that she and Maroney were expecting their second child. The news was announced after Lawrence was seen grabbing dinner in Los Angeles with a small baby bump on display.

The actress has previously been candid about her love of motherhood, as well as how becoming a parent fundamentally changed her as a person. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just, Jesus, it's impossible”, she said while speaking to Vogue for their October 2022 issue. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that”.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over", she said elsewhere in the interview. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life’, I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss (sic)’”.

In the same interview, the actress shared that she feels a tremendous responsibility to ensure that her son, and any other future children, are able to maintain their privacy, despite her extremely public career.



