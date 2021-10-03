Jessie back to jail as worst performer; Maanas selected as best performer

There are multiple segments that took place in the Bigg Boss house on Friday. It is a mixture of many tasks. The luxury budget Task 'Hula La La' is associated with Hula Hoop.

Bigg Boss displayed an item along with the name of a contestant and he will have to Hula Loop for 30 seconds without keeping it down. Ravi, Lobo, Vishwa, Priya performed it and succeeded.

Bigg Boss asked the pairs to pick the best and worst performers. Sreerama Chandra & Hamida picks Lobo as best and Jessie as worst, Anne & Swetaa says Sreeram is Best and Kajal is worst, Vishwa and Ravi says Maanas is Best and Jessie is Worst, Siri and Shanmukh picks Maanas as best and Lobo as worst, Natraj and Lobo says Maanas is best and Jessie is the worst, Kajal and Jessie says Maanas is best & Lobo is worst, Priya and Priyanka also says Maanas is best and Lobo is the worst, Maanas and Sunny says Lobo is best and Jessie is the worst.

Many picked Jessie as the worst performer but Bigg Boss has left the decision to Sreerama Chandra to select the worst performer. He asked for the house's opinion and they picked Lobo. But, Jessie came forward to go to prison, and finally, he went to prison. Maanas is the best performer in house.

Kajal, Sweta, Anne, Siri, and Shanmukh are not happy with this decision. Jessie failed as a captain and he has already received punishment for the same.

But, picking him again makes no sense according to a few. Shanmukh told Sweta many could not take the stand for Jessie and he had to go to prison for the second time. Some of the inmates feel that Jessie can't argue or show aggression to others and the rest are taking advantage of the same.