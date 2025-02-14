  • Menu
JioHotstar Merger Now Live: What It Means for Existing and New Subscribers

JioHotstar Merger Now Live: What It Means for Existing and New Subscribers
Highlights

The JioHotstar merger is live, combining JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Existing users retain plans, while new subscriptions start at Rs 149 for 3 months.

The much-awaited merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar has officially launched in India. The new JioHotstar app combines content from both platforms, offering an all-in-one streaming experience for mobile, TV, and tablet users. Existing and new subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar can now access their favorite shows and movies under a single brand.

For current users, there’s good news. If you’ve subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema, your existing subscription will continue until it expires. For example, if your Disney+ Hotstar plan is valid until April 2025, it will remain unchanged. JioCinema users, however, will receive a three-month extension on their current Rs 29/month plan.

The new JioHotstar platform introduces several subscription options, starting at Rs 149 for a three-month mobile-only plan with ads. There’s also a Rs 499 plan available for 12 months in the same tier.

For New Users: Subscription plans begin at Rs 149 for 3 months (mobile-only) with ads, and new subscribers will be required to pay upfront. Existing users can renew or upgrade once their current subscription ends.

The merger marks a significant shift in the Indian streaming landscape, bringing together two major content libraries under one roof.

