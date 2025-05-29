Jr NTR Congratulates Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 Winners

Telugu star Jr NTR shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. He also praised the Government of Telangana for starting this new awards program to honour talent in Telugu cinema.

Jr NTR said it was great to see the awards named after Gaddar, a famous revolutionary poet and cultural icon. These awards are meant to replace the old Nandi Awards and are the first state film awards in 14 years.

He also gave a special mention to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who won Best Choreographer for his work in the upcoming film Devara, which stars Jr NTR himself. He appreciated Ganesh Acharya’s efforts and congratulated all other winners too.

The award ceremony will take place on June 14 in Hyderabad, on the birth anniversary of Gaddar. Fans and film industry members have warmly welcomed this move, as it brings back recognition for talent in the Telugu film industry.