Live
- 10-Minute Yoga Poses to Naturally Cool Your Body During Summer
- NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi
- CM Naidu Thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari for Approving Badvel–Nellore Highway Project
- Cannacraft understands that true greatness walks a fine line between harm and healing, myth and medicine
- Pawan Kalyan Wraps Dubbing for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1’ Ahead of June 12 Release
- Maoist caught after encounter in Koraput
- 'Chidiya' director Mehran Amrohi says he can never reverse engineer a film as per market demand
- Dinesh Vijan and maddock films’ 7th hit in a row, bhool chuk maaf, proves they have cracked the code to connecting with audiences
- Preparing for perfect challenges, Indian men's football team reaches Thailand
- We need to be future-ready, Atmanirbharata is the only way: IAF chief A.P. Singh
Jr NTR Congratulates Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 Winners
Telugu superstar Jr NTR congratulated the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 and praised the Telangana government for starting the awards.
Telugu star Jr NTR shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. He also praised the Government of Telangana for starting this new awards program to honour talent in Telugu cinema.
Jr NTR said it was great to see the awards named after Gaddar, a famous revolutionary poet and cultural icon. These awards are meant to replace the old Nandi Awards and are the first state film awards in 14 years.
He also gave a special mention to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who won Best Choreographer for his work in the upcoming film Devara, which stars Jr NTR himself. He appreciated Ganesh Acharya’s efforts and congratulated all other winners too.
The award ceremony will take place on June 14 in Hyderabad, on the birth anniversary of Gaddar. Fans and film industry members have warmly welcomed this move, as it brings back recognition for talent in the Telugu film industry.