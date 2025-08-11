Jr NTR, Hrithik set Hyderabad ablaze at ‘War 2’ pre-release event

Hyderabad turned into a festival ground on Sunday night as “Man of Masses” Jr NTR and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan lit up the grand pre-release event of War 2. The pan-India spy action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, hits screens on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Until recently, War 2 was trailing behind its box office rival Coolie in hype. But Jr NTR’s fiery and heartfelt speech flipped the narrative, sending fan anticipation through the roof. Ticket bookings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—opening today—are expected to witness a massive spike.

NTR revealed that his decision to sign War 2 was sealed after producer Aditya Chopra told him, “Your fans will be proud of War 2.” Brimming with confidence, he promised audiences a film they would cherish and urged them to keep the movie’s surprises under wraps. He also heaped praise on Hrithik Roshan, recalling how Kaho Na Pyaar Hai made him a lifelong admirer of Hrithik’s talent.

Hrithik, in turn, greeted fans in Telugu and called NTR his “younger brother,” lauding his one-take perfection and work ethic. Their mutual admiration, coupled with director Ayan Mukerji’s assurance of jaw-dropping twists, has left fans certain that War 2 will roar at the box office.