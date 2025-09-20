Jr. NTR injured during shoot; advised rest

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Jr. NTR, fondly known as the “Man of Masses,” recently sustained an injury while filming for a commercial. The news stirred concern among his fans and industry well-wishers, but official sources have clarified that there is no cause for alarm. The injury has been described as minor, and the actor’s condition remains stable.

A statement released by NTR’s office reassured fans, saying, “Jr. NTR has been advised complete rest for a couple of weeks to ensure a safe and smooth recovery. We request fans, media, and the public to avoid unnecessary speculations and respect his privacy during this time.” This confirmation has brought relief to fans, who flooded social media platforms with wishes for the actor’s speedy recovery. Known for his intense commitment to work, NTR has often pushed his limits for both films and brand endorsements, which has earned him immense admiration but also the occasional injury.

On the work front, NTR is currently busy with ‘Dragon’, a massive action entertainer directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, the film has already created huge buzz. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dragon stars Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady, while music is being composed by Ravi Basrur, adding to the anticipation.

The film is set for a grand worldwide release on June 25, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting to see NTR in an action-packed avatar once again. Industry insiders suggest that while the actor’s recovery period may temporarily pause the shoot schedule, the film’s release date is unlikely to be affected at this stage. With NTR’s remarkable track record and Prashanth Neel’s storytelling brilliance, Dragon is poised to be a spectacle for audiences across languages. For now, fans can rest assured that their favorite star is on the road to recovery, and the team will resume work once he is fit and ready.