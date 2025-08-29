Jr NTR puts YRF project on hold after ‘War 2’ result!

Jr NTR, who recently made waves with his signing for War 2 under Yash Raj Films alongside Hrithik Roshan, has reportedly put his next collaboration with the banner on hold. The actor’s association with YRF was hailed as his big entry into Bollywood, with the studio’s spy universe known for its blockbuster action thrillers.

But the tables turned when War 2, despite sky-high expectations, failed to deliver at the box office. The film’s underwhelming performance has sent shockwaves across the industry, and sources suggest that its impact has reached NTR’s future commitments with the production house. As part of a multi-project deal with YRF, the actor was set to headline a solo film next. However, insiders reveal that NTR has decided to pause the project for now.

Instead, he is prioritizing his ongoing big-ticket ventures — Devara 2 with director Koratala Siva and Dragon with Prashanth Neel. A final call on his solo outing with YRF is expected only after these commitments.

Fans, though disappointed, believe NTR’s cautious approach is the right move, ensuring his Bollywood journey begins on the strongest possible note.