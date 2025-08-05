‘J.S.K’ Legal Drama Premieres August 15

India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5, continues its successful run in 2025 with yet another superhit premiere. After delivering back-to-back Telugu hits like ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, ‘Robinhood’, and ‘Bhairavam’, ZEE5 Telugu is now bringing the critically acclaimed Malayalam legal drama ‘J.S.K – Janaki V v/s State of Kerala’ to its viewers.

Set for its digital premiere on August 15, just ahead of Independence Day, ‘J.S.K’ will be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi—making it accessible to audiences across the country.

Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, ‘J.S.K’ is directed by Pravin Narayanan and produced by J Phanindra Kumar under the Cosmos Entertainments banner.

The gripping courtroom drama tells the story of Janaki Vidhyadharan (Anupama Parameswaran), a sexual assault survivor fighting for justice with the help of renowned lawyer David Abel Donovan (Suresh Gopi). The film explores the blurry lines between truth and justice, posing the haunting question: "What really happened to Janaki, and what does justice truly mean?"

With powerful performances and a thrilling screenplay, ‘J.S.K’ is all set to strike a chord with viewers. The film features songs composed by Gireesh Narayanan and a stunning background score by Ghibran. Renadive handled the cinematography for the movie.

Catch the exclusive digital premiere of ‘J.S.K – Janaki V v/s State of Kerala’ this August 15, only on ZEE5, and experience a gripping courtroom battle this Independence Day weekend.