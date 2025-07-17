‘Junior’ pre-release event held; all set for release

All eyes are on Junior, a vibrant romantic drama starring debutant Kireeti Reddy and dancing sensation Sreeleela, which is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, July 18, 2025, in both Kannada and Telugu languages. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film has been creating steady buzz, especially with its impressive cast and high production values.

The grand pre-release event held yesterday was graced by legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, further elevating the excitement. Speaking on the occasion, lead actor Kireeti Reddy, son of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, expressed heartfelt gratitude to producer Sai Korrapati. “I’ll always be thankful to Sai Korrapati garu for trusting me. I sincerely hope this film brings 1% success for me and 99% for him,” Kireeti said with humility.

He also lauded the contributions of director Radha Krishna and co-star Genelia Deshmukh, who makes her return to the silver screen after 13 years in what he described as a “rare and unique” role. Thanking veteran cinematographer Senthil for his support, Kireeti also praised the musical team led by Devi Sri Prasad and lyricist Kalyan.

The young actor highlighted a special action sequence choreographed by Peter Hein and Venkat Master, claiming it to be “a first in Indian cinema.” He concluded with a powerful statement: “We’ve worked hard for three years. This film isn’t just about me. Many newcomers and technicians have poured their hearts into it. I hope the audience supports us. Jai NTR!”

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Sudharani, and V Ravichandran in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajani Korrapati under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Junior promises youthful charm, romance, and high-octane entertainment.