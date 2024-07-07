Justin Bieber performs hit songs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Mumbai: International pop sensation Justin Bieber enthralled the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.The Canadian singer arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning before setting the stage at the Jio Convention Centre here on fire at night with his chartbusters such as "Baby", "Peaches", "Love Yourself", and "Sorry".

The crowd sang and grooved along with Bieber, who attained the status of a teen idol following the success of his debut extended play album "My World" in 2009. In attendance were film superstars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor as well as cricket stars MS Dhoni and members of the T20 World Cup winning team Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav. The vibe was easy and the mood was light, according to several videos from the much-talked about event trending on social media.

In one of the clips, Bieber, 30, can be seen dancing with internet sensation Orry. In another, Alaviaa Jaffrey, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, is spotted hugging the two-time Grammy winner who continues with his performance with his admirer in embrace. Bieber, who flew out to Miami after his special performance at the sangeet, was paid USD 10 million to perform at the event. This wasn't his first time performing in India. The singer last came to the country in 2017 for his maiden concert. Bieber was supposed to return in 2022 for the India show of his 'Justice World Tour' but cancelled due to health reasons.

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on July 12 here. The celebrations kickstarted on March 1 in Gujarat's Jamnagar, known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries. Previously, pop diva Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.