Jyothi Poorvaj's 'Killer' Kicks Off Second Shooting Schedule

The second schedule of the film Killer, directed by Poorvaj, has begun. Known for his previous works like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, Poorvaj is also starring in Killer alongside actress Jyothi Poorvaj. The film is produced under the banners of Think Cinema, AU&I, and Merge XR, marking the second collaboration between these production teams.

The first schedule, titled Dream Girl, was recently completed in locations around Hyderabad and Vikarabad. Poorvaj, Jyothi Poorvaj, and other members of the cast participated in the first phase of shooting, which lasted for 10 days.

The current schedule is being filmed at Ramoji Film City and Moinabad. Actor Vishal Raj has joined the cast for this phase, along with Jyothi Poorvaj and Gautham, who continue in their roles from the first schedule.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Jagadish Bommisetty, who handles the visuals, and music composers Ashir Luke and Suman Jeevaratnam. VFX and virtual production are being managed by Merge XR.

Killer is directed and written by Poorvaj, who also serves as one of the film's producers alongside Prajay Kamath and A. Padmanabhareddy. The project continues to progress as the team moves into its next shooting phase.