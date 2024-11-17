Jyothika slams negative campaign on ‘Kanguva’

Despite high expectations and significant buzz, Suriya’s ambitious pan-India film Kanguva fell short of trade predictions after its release on Thursday. Positioned as a major contender this season following NTR’s Devara, Kanguva was anticipated to make a massive impact at the box office. However, its opening day performance didn’t align with the hype, largely due to mixed reviews and disappointing word of mouth.

The film, directed by Siva and produced by Gnanavel Raja, drew criticism for its initial sequences, especially the first half-hour featuring Suriya as Francis. Additionally, the loud background score was pinpointed as a distraction, taking away from the cinematic experience. Both critics and audiences cited these elements as major drawbacks, which reportedly impacted the film’s collections. Producer Gnanavel Raja himself acknowledged these missteps during a recent media interaction.

Amidst the backlash, actress Jyothika, Suriya’s wife, came forward to defend the film. Taking to her Instagram, she praised Kanguva as a visual spectacle, commending Suriya’s bold efforts to push the boundaries of cinema. However, Jyothika didn’t hold back in expressing her disappointment over what she described as a targeted negative campaign against the film. She criticized certain media outlets and industry insiders for focusing solely on the film’s shortcomings, even before its release.

In her post, Jyothika expressed surprise at the harsh criticism directed towards Kanguva, particularly when compared to other big-budget films with clichéd storylines that often portray women in a demeaning manner. She questioned why such films escape intense scrutiny while Kanguva faced backlash for experimenting with its narrative.

Admitting that the initial 30 minutes of the film and some parts of the soundtrack might not have worked, Jyothika emphasized that flaws are a natural part of any ambitious project. She urged critics to appreciate the positives and not just focus on the negatives, especially for films that attempt to break new ground.

While Kanguva may have stumbled in its initial box office run, Jyothika’s support and defense have sparked conversations about the nature of criticism in the film industry, particularly towards projects that dare to take risks.