Jyothika’s social drama ‘Amma Vodi’ garners an amazing response

Raatchasi' is a Tamil film produced by SR Prakash and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. It is directed by SY Gautham Raj and stars Jyothika in the lead role. The film was released in Tamil Nadu five years ago and became a commercial success. Recently, this film has been dubbed into Telugu as 'Amma Vodi'. Vaddi Ramanujam and Vallem Sesha Reddy are releasing this movie in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The trailer for the movie was released on Monday. Jyothika is seen as a teacher who changes the face of government schools in this social drama. Her towering performance in the role of someone trying to restore the damaged schools impresses everyone. Introducing Jyothika's character as a demon to those who have corrupted the education system evokes interest in the film.

Producers Vaddi Ramanujam and Vallem Sesha Reddy said that the Telugu trailer is a hit with the audience. "We are confident that this film, which was a critical and commercial success in Tamil, will also be successful in Telugu. The director has made this film brilliantly in showing the shortcomings of the education system. After completing the dubbing and censoring process, the film will be released soon," they added.