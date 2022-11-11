'Kaala Jaadu' Song From Kartik Aaryan 'Freddy' Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his upcoming movie Freddy. The title looks a little different and the plot also holds an intriguing subject. The earlier released teaser is just awesome and took the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Off late, the makers unveiled the theme song "Kaala Jaadu…" and showcased a glimpse of Kartik's character and he is introduced as a dentist Freddy!

Kartik Aaryan also shared the theme song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "And the wait is over #ChopperStep is here #Freddy Theme that you guys have been raving about is our song #KaalaJaadu with my fav trio Pritam Arijit Irshad You all made my ZigZag step a nationwide trend Now bringing to you #ChopperStep with #KaalaJaadu #Freddy #2ndDecember @disneyplushotstar @ipritamofficial @arijitsingh @nikhitagandhiofficial @kamil_irshad_official @tips @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @alayaf @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @jayshewakramani @ghoshshashanka @bhavinisheth @kamera002 #ParveezShaikh @aseemarrora @balajimotionpictures @nlfilms.india @nh_studioz @kumartaurani @gauravbose_vermillion @praveenkaushal08".

Going with the song, it highlights Kartik's psychotic behaviour and his unique appeal… The Chopper step and the music trio Pritam Arijit Irshad combination is just awesome!

This movie marks the collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly released on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It will stream from 2nd December, 2022!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.