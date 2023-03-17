Kabzaa Poor Bookings and Disappointing Buzz

The Kannada film industry has gained a reputation for delivering exceptional storytelling, as evidenced by the success of films like Kantara and KGF. However, the industry seems to have hit a rough patch with its latest releases. Even the dubbed version of Darshan's Kranthi, which was released on January 26, failed to impress and struggled to collect even 20 crore share at the box office.

The industry is now placing its hopes on R Chandru's Kabzaa, featuring a star-studded cast including Upendra, Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and Shiv Rajkumar in a cameo. However, the film's trailer received lackluster reviews, with many comparing it unfavorably to KGF. As the film prepares to open in theaters, the bookings have been shockingly poor, both in other languages and in Kannada itself. Despite being touted as a big pan-India multi-starrer movie, the film has failed to generate enough interest among audiences.

Even the overseas release of Kabzaa content and KDM faced delays, resulting in a botched US premiere with few shows starting around the same time as the first show in India. Early reviews from the Hindi version screenings in Mumbai have not been encouraging. It remains to be seen how the general audience will receive the film.