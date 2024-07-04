Live
Kajal Aggarwal finds Sridevi's eyes most captivating in the industry
Kajal Aggarwal has termed legendary actress late Sridevi's eyes as the most captivating in the film industry.
Known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, Kajal launched her lifestyle brand 'Kateeka' meaning beautiful eyes in Mumbai on Thursday.
When asked which actress' eyes she finds the most beautiful, Kajal said, "All my contemporaries and seniors have stunning eyes, which have undoubtedly contributed to their success. But if I have to pick a favourite, it would be Sridevi. I've always been a huge admirer of her captivating eyes."
The actress also shared that the family member who brings maximum joy to her home is her son Neil.
"It has to be my son Neil. He brings happiness into the lives of everyone in our house. Seeing him always brings a smile to our faces, no matter how tired we are. He has a magical way of dispelling all exhaustion."