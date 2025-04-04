Kajol calls Manoj Kumar movies 'emotions'

Mumbai: Paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, Kajol claimed that his movies were not just movies, but an 'emotion'.

Saying that the iconic star would always be missed, Kajol wrote on her Insta stories, "His films weren't just movies, they were emotions, they were inspiration #Kranti #PattharKeSanam #PurabAurPaschim #RotiKapdaAurMakan to name a few. #ManojKumar, you will always be remembered."

Previously, many members of the film fraternity such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, and Manoj Bajpayee used social media to honor the legacy of Manoj Kumar.

Mourning the demise of Manoj Kumar, Aamir Khan recalled learning by watching his films.

In an official statement, Aamir said, “Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learned so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Salman Khan thanked late legend Manoj Kumar for his 'unforgettable films'.

Taking to his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, Salman penned a heartfelt tribute to the yesteryear stalwart that read, "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories....."

Reflecting on his unmatched influence in the industry, Sunny Deol shared a post on his IG saying, "#ManojKumar Sahab gave us characters that were both heroic and human. His films reflected love for the country and its people. An irreplaceable loss for the world of cinema. End of an Era. Om Shanti.”

Manoj Bajpayee penned on X, “With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers. #ManojKumar.”

Additionally, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jackie Shroff also paid their last tribute to Manoj Kumar through social media.



