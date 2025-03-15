Kajol, Kiara, Karan and others visit Ayan Mukerji's house to offer condolences

Mumbai: Actress Kajol arrived at Ayan Mukerji's house with her son Yug to pay condolences after the demise of his father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee.

Kajol's actor husband Ajay Devgn, his mother, and sister also visited Ayan's house.

Additionally, Mom-to-be Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and filmmakers Karan Johar, Kiran Rao and Ashutosh Gowarikar were also spotted at Ayan's Mumbai residence.

Earlier, Kajol revealed that she is 'still adjusting to the thought of a world without' her uncle.

She shared a throwback picture with her uncle on social media, along with a nostalgic note that read, "Tradition said that every Durga Puja we would click pictures together. When we were all dressed up and looking good. I’m still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men that I’ve ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life."

Ayan's father passed away yesterday on March 14, at the age of 83.

His funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Many members of the film industry arrived to pay their last respects to the veteran actor.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is considered Ayan's best friend even stepped forward to shoulder the bier during the final rites.

Ranbir and wife Alia Bhatt decided to cut their Alibaug trip short to support Ayan during these difficult times.

Deb Mukherjee's mother, Satidevi was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee were his brothers.

The veteran actor was married twice. He has a daughter, Sunita from his first marriage, who is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee was seen doing supporting roles in movies such as "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and "King Uncle".

He was last seen doing a cameo appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Kaminey".



