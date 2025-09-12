Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Bring Sass & Substance in New Talk Show ‘Two Much’

Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to co‑host a fresh celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which premieres on Prime Video on September 25, 2025. Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Endemol Shine India, the unscripted series promises candid, witty, and unfiltered conversations with some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

What makes Two Much stand out is its promise to move beyond conventional celebrity chatter. As Nikhil Madhok (Head of Originals, Prime Video India) puts it, the show is anchored in the hosts’ sharp instincts and humor, meant to deliver “fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining” dialogue. Expect memorable moments, bold opinions, and a splash of playful mischief.

New episodes of Two Much will drop every Thursday after the debut. With Kajol and Twinkle’s chemistry and bold style, the series looks set to offer something both fun and real for viewers who want more than polished celebrity interviews.

While no names have been announced officially, a report in Filmfare had earlier confirmed that the 8-episode chat show will see some of the biggest names of Hindi cinema as guests. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn and Twinkle Khanna’s husband Akshay Kumar.