‘Kalinga’movie review: Gripping tale of love, struggle, and survival

Actor Dhruva Vayu, who made a notable impression with his previous film Kerosene, is back with his latest project, Kalinga. In this film, he not only plays the lead role but also takes on the responsibilities of writer and director, showcasing his versatility. The film is produced by Deepti Kondaveeti and Prithvi Yadav under Big Hit Productions. As the film is set to release on September 13, the film premieresare on and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The film revolves around Ling (played by Dhruva Vayu), an orphan who lives in the village of Kalinga, Telangana. Ling is a carefree man who indulges in alcohol but has a soft spot for his love interest, Paddu (played by Pragya Nayan). Ling’s peaceful life takes a drastic turn when Bali (Sanjay), the younger brother of the village head (AadukalamNaren), sets his eyes on Paddu. Bali, a notorious troublemaker, complicates matters when he expresses interest in Paddu, causing a rift in her and Ling’s relationship. Paddu’s father adds to the tension by demanding that Ling clear his family’s debts to win her hand in marriage. In his quest to pay off the debts, Ling faces numerous obstacles, all while trying to protect his love from Bali's malicious advances. The crux of the film lies in whether Ling will be able to overcome these challenges, reclaim his honor, and marry Paddu.

Performances

Dhruva Vayu shines as the lead, delivering a convincing performance that carries the film from start to finish. His portrayal of Ling, a man torn between love and survival, is raw and intense. Pragya Nayan, as Paddu, impresses with her charm and grace, adding emotional depth to her character. However, the antagonists, played by AadukalamNaren and Sanjay, fall short of creating the fearsome presence expected from them. Lakshman Meesala, who plays Ling’s friend, offers a light-hearted and refreshing touch to the otherwise intense narrative. The supporting cast, including the actors from Balagam, complement the main storyline well.

Technicalities

From a technical standpoint, Kalinga is a visual treat. Dhruva Vayu's direction showcases his ability to blend compelling storytelling with rich visuals. The first 10 minutes set the stage beautifully, pulling the audience into the world of Kalinga. The cinematography, especially in the forest sequences, is breathtaking, creating an immersive experience for viewers. The VFX in the final 20 minutes elevates the film’s production quality. The film’s background score is equally impressive, with the music and sound design adding layers of intensity to key scenes.

Analysis

Kalinga is a fresh take on the traditional village drama, and Dhruva Vayu’s multifaceted talent is evident in every aspect of the film. His storytelling keeps the audience engaged, especially with its unpredictable twists and turns. The film’s first half builds suspense, and the second half delivers a strong, satisfying payoff. The visual richness, especially in the VFX-heavy scenes, adds another dimension to the movie, making it stand out in the rural drama genre. Despite some minor setbacks with the antagonist characters, Kalinga excels in its technical finesse and lead performances.

Kalinga is a must-watch for fans of intense village dramas with a touch of romance and action. Dhruva Vayu proves his mettle not only as an actor but also as a capable storyteller and director. With strong performances, top-notch visuals, and an engaging narrative, Kalinga is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Rating: 3/5







