‘Mandaadi’ shoot nears completion; aims for summer 2026 release

The shooting of Mandaadi, the 16th production venture of RS Infotainment, is progressing at a brisk pace under the direction of Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Positioned as an intense sports-action drama, the film stars Soori in the lead role, with Suhas playing a pivotal character. Notably, Mandaadi marks Suhas’s first outing as a full-fledged antagonist, a performance that has already generated strong buzz within industry circles. The makers have confirmed that nearly 70 per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed.

Slated for a theatrical release in Summer 2026, Mandaadi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the season. It is also being described as the most ambitious and large-scale project of Soori’s career, presenting the actor in a powerful, image-defining role designed for a big-screen experience.

One of the film’s major talking points is Soori’s extraordinary physical preparation. The actor reportedly performed all the demanding sea-based action sequences himself without using a body double. For the crucial sailboat racing portions, he underwent six months of intensive training to authentically capture the sport’s physicality.

Planned as a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Mandaadi aims to appeal to a wider audience with its rooted narrative and universal emotional core. The sailboat racing sequences are expected to be the film’s standout feature, enhanced by international action experts, advanced camera systems, and choreography by Peter Hein, who worked on the film for nearly 60 days. The final release date will be announced after production wraps.