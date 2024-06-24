Live
Just In
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Chronicles video: Witness the superstars in single frame
The fever for "Kalki 2898 AD" has gripped the nation as audiences eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated dystopian film. The unique promotional strategies employed by the filmmakers have only intensified the excitement.
Following the release of the film's trailer, the creators have launched an interview series titled "Kalki 2898 AD Chronicles." This series features candid conversations with the entire cast of Pan-India superstars and the film's producers, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. The series offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this ambitious project.
In one memorable moment from the series, megastar Amitabh Bachchan humorously apologized to Prabhas and his fans, saying, "The Prabhas and all the fans of Prabhas; Please excuse me, hum hath jodkemaafimangtehai." He also inquired about the origin of the film's concept, to which the Dutt sisters replied, "With Nagi around, I don’t think we have a scope of any other idea."
Deepika Padukone shared her excitement about working with the legendary Kamal Haasan, revealing, "I just called to tell you that we shot our first day with Kamal Sir." Prabhas expressed his enthusiasm for his role, stating, "This is the best character ever in my life." Kamal Haasan also praised the film's concept, noting, "India is ready for it and they are owning it up."
Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to release theatrically on June 27, 2024. The film features a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. With its unique storyline and star power, "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.