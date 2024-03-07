  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team flews to Italy for a song shoot featuring Prabhas, Disha Patani

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team flews to Italy for a song shoot featuring Prabhas, Disha Patani
x
Highlights

A heartwarming image from the sets of "Kalki 2898 AD" featuring PAN India star Prabhas, the celestial beauty Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and the entire film team has taken social media by storm.

A heartwarming image from the sets of "Kalki 2898 AD" featuring PAN India star Prabhas, the celestial beauty Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and the entire film team has taken social media by storm. The group, currently in Italy for the shooting of a song sequence, exudes excitement and camaraderie.


Produced on an extravagant scale by acclaimed producer AswiniDutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a sci-fi epic that has garnered attention for its stellar cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone. The film's music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

As the picture of the cast and crew surfaces online, fans are eagerly anticipating the visual spectacle that the song shoot in Italy promises to deliver. The global appeal of the film, coupled with the presence of iconic actors, adds to the anticipation surrounding "Kalki 2898 AD," positioning it as a much-anticipated cinematic experience.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X