Live
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
- Former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad meets Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
Just In
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team flews to Italy for a song shoot featuring Prabhas, Disha Patani
A heartwarming image from the sets of "Kalki 2898 AD" featuring PAN India star Prabhas, the celestial beauty Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and the entire film team has taken social media by storm.
A heartwarming image from the sets of "Kalki 2898 AD" featuring PAN India star Prabhas, the celestial beauty Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and the entire film team has taken social media by storm. The group, currently in Italy for the shooting of a song sequence, exudes excitement and camaraderie.
Produced on an extravagant scale by acclaimed producer AswiniDutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a sci-fi epic that has garnered attention for its stellar cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone. The film's music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.
As the picture of the cast and crew surfaces online, fans are eagerly anticipating the visual spectacle that the song shoot in Italy promises to deliver. The global appeal of the film, coupled with the presence of iconic actors, adds to the anticipation surrounding "Kalki 2898 AD," positioning it as a much-anticipated cinematic experience.