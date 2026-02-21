Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals her stylish and confident side

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who won praise for her performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra last year, is once again in the spotlight—this time for her striking new glamorous transformation. The actress has been experimenting with bolder fashion choices and contemporary western outfits, revealing a confident and stylish side that has quickly caught the attention of fans and fashion lovers alike.

Her latest photoshoot has taken social media by storm. In the viral pictures, Kalyani is seen wearing a stunning shimmering golden off-shoulder gown that perfectly blends elegance with glamour. The soft-flowing fabric of the gown spreads gracefully as she poses on a beige sofa, creating a visually rich and luxurious aesthetic. The subtle sparkle of the outfit adds depth and sophistication, enhancing the overall visual appeal.

Keeping the styling refined and classy, Kalyani opted for minimal makeup with nude lips, soft tones, and loose wavy hair that beautifully frames her face. Her calm posture, confident expression, and effortless charm elevate the entire look, presenting her in a powerful yet graceful avatar. Fans and followers have flooded social media with praise, calling her look both bold and elegant.

On the professional front, Kalyani is gearing up for her upcoming Tamil projects Genie and Marshal, where she is expected to continue showcasing her versatility and screen presence. With her evolving fashion image and promising film lineup, Kalyani Priyadarshan is clearly entering an exciting new phase in her career.