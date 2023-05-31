Kamal Haasan in Buzz for Prabhas and Deepika's Project K

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, two renowned pan-India stars, are currently working on an eagerly anticipated sci-fi thriller titled "Project K." With a staggering budget of over Rs 500 crore, the film is scheduled for a grand pan-international release on January 12, 2024, as a treat for the Sankranthi festival.

In an exciting development that has thrilled fans, there are reports suggesting that the legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is in talks with the makers of "Project K." Apparently, the producers recently approached Kamal and requested him to portray the main antagonist in the movie. While discussions are still at an early stage, more clarity is expected to emerge in the coming days. It is also rumored that the makers of "Project K" are willing to offer a staggering remuneration to secure just 20 days of Kamal's availability.

If Kamal ultimately accepts the offer, it goes without saying that "Project K" will become a highly sought-after project in the global film industry. Adding to the star power, the film also features legendary Hindi film star Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by veteran filmmaker Ashwini Dutt, the film's music is being composed by Santosh Narayanan.