Live
Just In
Kamal Haasan trains with guns for ‘KH233’
Veteran superstar Kamal Haasan, who is about to wrap up the Shankar directorial 'Indian 2', loves to hustle and his training for his next film serves as the testimony to the same. The Ulaganayagan is set to star in the tentatively titled film 'KH233' and he was seen honing his skills at gun shots for the same in a shooting range on Thursday.
In a new video, shared by his production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan can be seen taking gun training. The 30-second video shows the Ulaganayagan firing various types of heavy and machine guns in a shooting range at Battlefield Vegas.
They wrote in the caption: "Guts & Guns. Bullets loaded and targets exploded! Training begins. Furious action in ‘KH233,’ For the film, Ulaganayagan is collaborating with director H Vinoth.” The movie is scheduled to go on floors in October 2023 and will star Kamal Haasan in the lead role.